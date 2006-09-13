Democrats Say National Security Agency Should Stay Out of Politics

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — Democrats want the National Security Agency to stick to snooping and to stay away from politicking. The spy agency recently sent the Senate Intelligence Committee a list of approved talking points about its warrantless eavesdropping program. But the panel’s seven Democrats bridled, saying in a letter to the agency’s director that the document was riddled with “subjective statements that appear intended to advance a particular policy view and present certain facts in the best possible light.”

They are accusing the super-secret agency of inappropriately engaging in policy debate. Intelligence agencies are supposed to stay out of politics.

The Democrats also say the Bush administration is failing to keep its promise to provide the committee with all the information that it needs to oversee the surveillance program.

Responding to a growing public debate about government surveillance of international communications, members of Congress asked the NSA what they could say publicly without running afoul of secrecy laws. In July, the agency suggested comments, including:

• “I have personally met the dedicated men and women of the NSA. The country owes them an enormous debt of gratitude for their superb efforts to keep us all secure.”

• “I can say that the program must continue. It has detected plots that could have resulted in death or injury to Americans both at home and abroad.”

• “It is being run in a highly disciplined way that takes great pains to protect U.S. privacy rights. There is strict oversight in place, both at the NSA and outside, now including the full congressional intelligence committees.”

The AP obtained the letter and the NSA’s talking points. Lawmakers have been trying to pin down specific details.