Detroit Mayor Offered Plea Deal in Assault Case

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

DETROIT — A prosecutor has offered a plea deal to Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick in his assault case, saying one of two charges would be dropped if Kilpatrick resigns.

Mr. Kilpatrick’s lawyer, Juan Mateo, had no immediate response to the offer in court today, telling a judge he had just learned about it.

The back-and-forth came during Kilpatrick’s arraignment on the charges in Circuit Court.

Mr. Kilpatrick stood mute to the charges and a not guilty plea was entered by Judge David Groner.

The mayor’s ability to attend the Democratic National Convention in Denver didn’t come up. He is barred from traveling outside the metro Detroit area as a condition of his bond in the assault case.

A hearing was scheduled for Monday on the bond issue.