The New York Sun

Join
National

Doctors Can Refuse to Provide Abortions

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

WASHINGTON — The Bush administration is proposing stronger job protections for doctors who refuse to perform abortions because of religious or moral objections.

Health and Human Services Secretary Michael Leavitt said today that doctors should not face retaliation from employers or medical societies because they object to abortion. Mr. Leavitt says “freedom of conscience is not to be surrendered upon issuance of a medical degree.”

The rule, which applies to institutions receiving government money, is likely to be challenged by abortion rights supporters.

RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use