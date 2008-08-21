Doctors Can Refuse to Provide Abortions

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — The Bush administration is proposing stronger job protections for doctors who refuse to perform abortions because of religious or moral objections.

Health and Human Services Secretary Michael Leavitt said today that doctors should not face retaliation from employers or medical societies because they object to abortion. Mr. Leavitt says “freedom of conscience is not to be surrendered upon issuance of a medical degree.”

The rule, which applies to institutions receiving government money, is likely to be challenged by abortion rights supporters.