Dollar Emerges as an Issue in 2012 Campaign, Editor of the Sun Says in Wide-Ranging Interview

The collapse of the United States dollar is emerging as a central issue in the 2012 presidential campaign, the editor of The New York Sun says in a television interview. The director of the Foundation for Monetary Education, Larry Parks, in a local broadcast in New York, conducts a half hour of conversation on the dollar and the gold standard with Seth Lipsky. The occasion is the publication of “It Shines for All: The Gold Standard Editorials of The New York Sun.”

The conversation ranges from Congressman Ron Paul to President Reagan to Charles de Gaulle to Presidents Kennedy and Nixon and Lane Kirkland and the surprise role that free trade unions could play in the campaign in moving the issue of honest money to the fore of the national discussion. “It’s been almost 50 or 60 years, and we’ve learned a lot,” Mr. Lipsky says in arguing that the idea of fiat money has proven to be a failure and the way is open now for reform.

