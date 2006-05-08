The New York Sun

Domino Cancels Katrina Concert

NEW ORLEANS – Fats Domino, the headliner for Jazz Fest’s final day, canceled his performance several hours before he was to take the stage yesterday, organizers said.

Festival organizers declined to say why the 78-year-old Hall of Fame performer would not play.

Last week, he had canceled an autograph session for his latest album “Alive and Kickin’,” saying he was tired and wanted to rest for the Jazz Fest performance.

Mr. Domino lost his home, his pianos, and his gold and platinum records in Hurricane Katrina’s flooding.

The six-day festival over two weekends drew enthusiastic crowds of locals and out-of-towners eager to support the storm-ravaged city and its music. The 37th annual festival was held at the New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course, which was under 5 feet of water at the height of the flooding.

