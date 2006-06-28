Duke Accused Fined for Noisy Party

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

DURHAM,N.C. – One of the three Duke University lacrosse players accused of rape appeared in court yesterday on a noise complaint and was convicted, even though a roommate had been acquitted of the same charge.

David Evans, a recent Duke graduate, attended the hearing but did not testify.He would not comment when he entered court. The charge against Mr. Evans stemmed from a party January 10, when a neighbor complained to police after midnight about noise.

A Durham District Court judge, Elaine Bushfan, ordered Mr. Evans to pay $110 in court costs and entered a judgment that means no conviction will appear on his record even though he was found guilty.

Mr. Evans, 23, Reade Seligmann, 20, and Colin Finnerty, 19, are charged with raping a woman at a March team party.