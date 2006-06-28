The New York Sun

Duke Accused Fined for Noisy Party

AARON BEARD
DURHAM,N.C. – One of the three Duke University lacrosse players accused of rape appeared in court yesterday on a noise complaint and was convicted, even though a roommate had been acquitted of the same charge.

David Evans, a recent Duke graduate, attended the hearing but did not testify.He would not comment when he entered court. The charge against Mr. Evans stemmed from a party January 10, when a neighbor complained to police after midnight about noise.

A Durham District Court judge, Elaine Bushfan, ordered Mr. Evans to pay $110 in court costs and entered a judgment that means no conviction will appear on his record even though he was found guilty.

Mr. Evans, 23, Reade Seligmann, 20, and Colin Finnerty, 19, are charged with raping a woman at a March team party.

