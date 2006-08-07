Duke Lacrosse Coach Takes Job At Bryant

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

DURHAM, N.C. — The former Duke lacrosse coach, Mike Pressler, has been hired by Bryant University to coach its men’s team. Mr. Pressler resigned from Duke soon after a woman told police she was raped by three men at a March team party.

“This is a great day for the Bulldog family. Mike Pressler is recognized nationally as an outstanding men’s lacrosse head coach,” the athletics director, Bill Smith, said in a release. “We have a great deal of respect for his commitment to the students and his emphasis on students excelling in the classroom and on the field.”

Mr. Pressler spent 16 seasons at Duke and won three Atlantic Coast Conference championships. His team appeared in the national championship game in 2005 and was expected to vie for the title again this season.

However, a woman hired as an exotic dancer at an off-campus team party on March 13 said three players raped her. Questions arose about whether the team members — whether guilty of rape or not — habitually behaved badly. Nearly a third of the team’s 47 members have been charged in recent years with offenses such as disorderly conduct and public urination.

On April 5, Mr. Pressler resigned, the rest of the team’s season was canceled, and the university launched an internal probe into its response to alleged violence by athletes.

“I am very grateful to Bryant University for this tremendous opportunity,” Mr. Pressler said in the news release, which made no mention of the rape case and surrounding controversy. “It is an honor to join their team.”

Duke announced last month that it had hired John Danowski, longtime Hofstra coach and father of Blue Devils senior attackman Matt Danowski, to replace Mr. Pressler.

A member of the Duke University men’s lacrosse team has pleaded guilty to driving while impaired, and prosecutors in return dropped a marijuana possession charge.

A rising senior who played midfielder on the team, Matthew Peter Wilson of Durham, is not among the athletes charged with raping an exotic dancer at a team party in March. But his arrest in May added fuel to complaints about the team’s players. He was suspended from the team after his arrest.

Mr. Wilson received a 30-day suspended jail sentence and was put on probation for a year. His driving privileges were restricted, and he was ordered to pay $410 in fines and fees. He also must complete 24 hours of community service over the next few months.