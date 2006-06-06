The New York Sun

Duke Lacrosse Will Resume Next Season

AARON BEARD
DURHAM,N.C. – Duke University’s troubled lacrosse team will resume play next season, but under strict rules and close monitoring after three players were charged with rape, the school’s president, Richard Brodhead, said yesterday.

“I am, I know, taking a risk in reinstating men’s lacrosse,” Mr. Brodhead said in a prepared statement. “The reinstatement is inevitably probationary.”

The school canceled the team’s season April 5 after an exotic dancer hired to perform at a March 13 team party told police she was raped by three team members.

Mr. Brodhead said he and the school’s athletics administrators would rethink their decision if they see any repeat of “patterns of irresponsible, individual or team behaviors familiar from the past.”

