Earthquake in Gulf of Mexico Jolts Louisiana, Florida

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TAMPA, Fla.— A magnitude 6.0 earthquake in the Gulf of Mexico sent shock waves through an area from Louisiana to southwest Florida yesterday, but no damage was reported, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The earthquake, centered about 260 miles southwest of Tampa, was too small to trigger a tsunami or dangerous waves, the agency said. The USGS received almost 2,000 reports from people who felt the 10:56 a.m. quake.

Scientists said it was the largest and most widely felt of more than a dozen earthquakes recorded in the eastern Gulf of Mexico in the last 30 years.

“This is a fairly unique event,” an analyst with the National Earthquake Information Center, Don Blakeman, said. “I wouldn’t expect any substantial damage, but it is possible there will be some minor damage.”

The most prevalent vibration, which last for about 20 seconds, was felt on the gulf coast of Florida and in southern Georgia, Mr. Blakeman said. But residents in Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana also called in reports.

Florida counties along the Gulf of Mexico called the state emergency operations center with reports of tremors but no damage was reported, a spokesman, Mike Stone, said. Governor Bush was informed of the situation, Mr. Stone said.

The epicenter is an unusual location for earthquake activity, but scientists recorded a magnitude 5.2 temblor in the same location on February 10.