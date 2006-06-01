The New York Sun

Editor Mulls Action Against Zinsmeister

An editor is considering legal action against President Bush’s nominee for domestic policy adviser, Karl Zinsmeister, for changing quotations in a profile of him published in 2004 in the Syracuse New Times.

“What is getting lost here is that he changed quotes, that is getting lost here,” Molly English, editor in chief of the alternative weekly for five years, told Editor & Publisher yesterday. “I find it insulting and his excuse is awfully lame.”

Mr. Zinsmeister has said he simply “corrected” misquotes and wrong impressions in the article by Justin Park, but Mr. Park released an e-mail from Mr. Zinsmeister shortly after the article appeared in which he praised the piece for its fairness and accuracy.

