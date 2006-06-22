The New York Sun

Ellison Owes Harvard $115M

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BOSTON – The chief executive officer of Oracle Corp., Larry Ellison, hasn’t delivered a $115 million donation to Harvard University more than a year after he first promised it.

The university doesn’t have a timetable for when Mr. Ellison will donate the money he pledged to the School of Public Health, a Harvard Alumni Affairs and Development spokeswoman, Sarah Friedell, said in a telephone interview yesterday morning. Oracle, based in Redwood City, Calif., is the world’s third-largest software maker.

“As of today, the gift agreement between Harvard and Mr. Ellison has not been signed,” Ms. Friedell said.

Mr. Ellison offered the money to Harvard, which has the largest educational endowment in America at $25.5 billion, to set up a center to monitor global health and create five professorships. Since then the school and Mr. Ellison, the 15th richest person in the world according to Forbes magazine, have been trying to complete the agreement.

