Elm Tree Crash-Lands on President’s Front Door

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
WASHINGTON – A large elm tree fell on the White House grounds overnight, partially blocking a roadway after a weekend of heavy rains soaked the Mid- Atlantic region.

Secret Service spokesman Jonathan Cherry said early yesterday that the tree did not damage the White House and no injuries were reported.

The elm tree landed near the president’s front door and partially blocked a road leading to the White House on the Pennsylvania Avenue side of the building.

