Failure of Keynesian Spending Spree Puts U.S. Back at Edge of Recession, as Jobs Growth Stalls

You would think $1 trillion in spending stimulus and $2.5 trillion of Fed pump-priming would produce an economy a whole lot stronger than 1.9% GDP, which was the revised first-quarter number. You’d think all that government spending would deliver a whole lot more jobs than 69,000 in May.

It hasn’t happened.

The Keynesian government-spending model has proven a complete failure. It’s the Obama model. It has produced such an anemic recovery that frankly, at 2% growth, we’re back on the front end of a potential recession. If anything goes wrong — like another blow-up in Europe — there’s no safety margin to stop a new recession.

That brings us to the grim May employment report, which generated only 69,000 nonfarm payrolls. It’s the third consecutive subpar tally, replete with downward revisions for the two prior months. It’s a devastating number for the American economy, and a catastrophic number for Obama’s reelection hopes. All momentum on jobs and the economy has evaporated.

Inside the May report, the data are just as bad. The unemployment rate rose slightly to 8.2% from 8.1%. The so called U6 unemployment rate, tracking the marginally employed or completely discouraged, increased to 14.8% from 14.5%. Labor earnings are barely rising at 1.7% over the past year, almost in line with the inflation rate. Through April, after-tax, after-inflation income is scarcely rising at 0.6% for the past year.

The private workweek also fell in May. So did the manufacturing workweek and aggregate hours worked for all employees. The small-business household survey did rise, but that follows declines in the prior two months.

Barak Obama doesn’t get this, but businesses create jobs. Firms have to be profitable to hire. Yet the president is on the campaign trail criticizing Governor Romney by degrading the importance of profits. Huh?

Without profits businesses can’t expand. If they don’t expand, they can’t hire. If they don’t have profitable rates of return, they’re not going to attract new capital for investment.

Which brings us to a couple of important reasons for the virtual freeze in hiring.

First there’s the fiscal tax cliff. If all the Bush tax rates go up, incentives will go down and liquidity will leave the system. You can’t pick up a newspaper these days and not find a story about how the fiscal cliff is elevating uncertainty and slowing U.S. growth. Speaker Boehner asked Mr. Obama for help in extending the Bush tax cuts this summer. But Mr. Obama said no. Instead, he wants to raise marginal tax rates on successful upper-income earners, capital gains, dividends, estates, and many successful corporations.

Where’s the corporate tax reform that would lower rates and broaden the base and end the double-taxation of the overseas profits of American companies? A business tax cut would help enormously, but it’s nowhere in sight. Mr. Obama is too busy trashing Bain Capital profits and Mr. Romney’s business career, both of which, by the way, have recently been praised by President Clinton. It was Mr. Clinton, you might recall, who lowered investment taxes and presided over an economic boom.

A second uncertainty facing businesses is the Supreme Court decision on Obamacare due in a few weeks. If all those crazy tax-and-regulation mandates are deemed unconstitutional, it’s Katy bar the door as businesses put profits to work and hire. But they’re not going to move until they see that court decision.

Then there’s the whole European mess with the threat of banking contagion from Spain, Greece, and Italy. That could blow up the whole world economy if it goes completely sour. The Europeans should guarantee all bank deposits, interbank loans, and bank debt until this story is straightened out. But they’re not. So the problem festers.

Now European companies are withdrawing money from local banks and investing in dollars (especially through Treasury bonds that are yielding an incredibly low 1.5%). But the rapid rise of King Dollar is generating commodity deflation, which is a deterrent to manufacturing production. According to the May ISM report, manufacturing is slowing.

The Fed may yet launch a new quantitative easing to stop commodity deflation and accommodate the gigantic worldwide dollar demand. But the merits of this move are dubious. On the other hand, an extension of the Bush tax cuts right now would stop the economic and job slide and reestablish certainty.

All the countries around the world should move to the supply side with lower tax rates to spur economic-growth incentives. Europe, China, and Latin America ought to go back and read Ronald Reagan’s speeches and examine his actions when he faced a similar crisis 30 years ago. It would be an hour or two well spent.