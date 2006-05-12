The New York Sun

Family Wins Case Against Coca-Cola

A U.S. appeals court this week ruled in favor of an Egyptian Jewish family seeking reparations from the Coca-Cola company from owning a significant stake in former property they say has been stolen by the Egyptian government. On May 9, the second court of appeals ruled that the family of Raphael Bahia and Ferial Bigio can seek reparations from Coca-Cola, who own a stake in factories and property they say was appropriated by the Egyptian government in the 1960s.The court reversed a jurisdictional decision from the New York District Court that said the Bigio family had to take up their complaint in an Egyptian court.

