The New York Sun

Join
National

FBI Probes Threats Against Obama in Denver

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
STEVEN K. PAULSON
STEVEN K. PAULSON

DENVER — The FBI is looking into reports in Denver media outlets that a man under investigation for drug and weapons violations may have made threats against Senator Obama, officials said today.

“It’s premature to say that it was a valid threat or that these folks have the ability to carry it out,” an American government official familiar with the investigation said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.

Mr. Obama will be in Denver this week to accept the Democratic nomination for president.

An FBI spokeswoman, Kathy Wright, confirmed the FBI was investigating the reports but declined to elaborate. The Joint Information Center — a command set up by Denver, state and federal authorities to field media inquiries during the Democratic convention — said it had no immediate comment.

An Aurora Police Detective, Marcus Dudley, said today that a 28-year-old, Tharin Robert Gartrell, was arrested early yesterday in a routine traffic stop in the Denver suburb of Aurora. He is being investigated for possible methamphetamine and firearms violations, officials said.

Two other people were arrested in the case, Aurora police said in a statement. They didn’t immediately release more details.

Law enforcers in Denver are trying to find out whether the reported threats to Mr. Obama were valid. “It could also turn out that these were nothing but a bunch of knuckleheads, meth heads,” the American government official said.

Mr. Gartrell was being held at the Arapahoe County jail on $50,000 bail on a felony charge of special offender, drug violations. The jail said he didn’t have a lawyer yet but was due in court Thursday.

U.S. Attorney Troy Eid said in a statement that federal charges were anticipated. Mr. Eid did not elaborate, but officials with the FBI; Secret Service; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Aurora police set a news conference for tomorrow afternoon.

STEVEN K. PAULSON
STEVEN K. PAULSON

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use