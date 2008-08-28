The New York Sun

Feds Take Over Probe of Alleged Obama Threat

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The case against a Colorado man accused of making racist threats against Senator Obama has been transferred to federal court, but the reason hasn’t been explained.

According to the Arapaho County Court docket, Tharin Gartrell was scheduled to be formally charged today with state drug and weapons violations.

An Arapahoe County district attorney’s spokeswoman, Kathleen Walsh, says she can’t discuss why the case was handed to federal authorities. The U.S. attorney’s office hasn’t returned a call.

Ms. Walsh says Mr. Gartrell still hasn’t been formally charged but the state charges haven’t been dropped.

Authorities say Mr. Gartrell and two other men talked about killing Mr. Obama. The U.S. attorney’s office later said they were drug users making racists threats and had no firm assassination plot and no ability to carry one out.

