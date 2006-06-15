First All-Gay QM2 Atlantic Crossing

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LONDON – Queen Mary 2, the flagship of the Cunard fleet, has been chartered to make the first gays-only trans-Atlantic cruise. The liner will carry 2,600 gay and lesbian holidaymakers on a six-day crossing to Southampton, England, from New York.

The cruise was booked in America to show support for Britain’s decision to allow civil partnerships for homosexual couples. Cunard refused to comment on the charter of its luxury liner, named by Queen Elizabeth two years ago and, until recently, the largest liner afloat.

The cruise, next May, has been booked by RSVP Vacations, which caters for gays and lesbians. The company’s brochure says: “You can be yourself.”