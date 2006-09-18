Five Duquesne Basketball Players Shot

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

PITTSBURGH — Police searched for a man who shot five Duquesne basketball players on campus early yesterday after a dance at the student union, leaving at least two of them in critical condition.

Two players were walking near a dormitory and encountered a man who apparently had been disruptive at the dance, authorities said. The players tried to calm the man and walked away but were shot. Players who rushed to their aid were also shot.

The gunman and a group of people with him were not students, a university official said.

In critical condition were forward Sam Ashaolu of Toronto, a transfer from Lake Region State College and a cousin of former Houston Rockets star Hakeem Olajuwon; and a transfer from Miami Dade College, Stuard Baldonado of Colombia, who was considered the school’s best recruit.

Also hospitalized was a guard from New York City who averaged nearly 17 points last season at Siena College before transferring, Kojo Mensah, school officials said at a news conference yesterday. His condition was not available.

Treated and released were Shawn James of New York City, the nation’s leading shot-blocker last season at Northeastern University before transferring to Duquesne; and Aaron Jackson of Hartford, Conn., a guard who is one of only two returning players from Duquesne’s 3–24 team last season.

Witnesses reported seeing two guns, university president Charles Dougherty said, but he could not confirm whether both were fired. The second gun was seen on someone in a group with the gunman, Mr. Dougherty said.

Six to 12 shots were fired, he said. He did not know what sparked the violence.

“What motive can there be for unloading a pistol into a group of students?” Mr. Dougherty said.

An NBA prospect expected to be Duquesne’s top player when he becomes eligible in the 2007–08 season, Mr. James was shot in the foot, but no bones were broken. Mr. Mensah was believed shot in the shoulder. Mr. Jackson was shot in the hand.