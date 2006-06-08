The New York Sun

Join
National

Flight Pioneer Fights Family Over Pension Funds

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Famed pilot Chuck Yeager sued his children in federal court for allegedly diverting hundreds of thousands of dollars from his pension fund.

The suit filed last Thursday is the latest legal dispute between Mr. Yeager, 83, the first pilot to fly faster than the speed of sound, and his children.

The fight began in Nevada County Superior Court after Mr. Yeager became engaged to his second wife, Victoria Scott D’Angelo, said Mr. Yeager’s attorney, George Roberts. She was 45 when the couple wed in 2003. His first wife, Glennis, died in 1990.

Mr.Yeager’s finances had been managed by his oldest daughter, Susan Yeager, but Ms. D’Angelo feared he was being shut out of financial decisions, Mr. Roberts said.

Ms. Yeager and two of her three siblings had sued Ms. D’Angelo, accusing her of alienating Mr. Yeager from his family to gain control of his estate.

Ms.Yeager of Kilauea, Hawaii, is the trustee of Mr. Yeager’s pension plan and chief financial officer of Yeager Incorporated, set up by Mr.Yeager to distribute his income to his children.

Mr. Roberts said a judge this spring ordered Ms. Yeager to repay about $915,000 to the family trust for selling property without her father’s consent. That case is under appeal.

The federal suit names all four children, including Michael Yeager of Pleasant Hill, Ore.; Don Yeager of Powderhorn, Colo., and Sharon Yeager Flick of Fallon, Nev.

The children and their representatives either could not be reached or declined comment.

Mr. Yeager broke the sound barrier when he piloted a Bell X-1 rocket plane over the Mojave Desert on October 14, 1947. He was a subject of Tom Wolfe’s novel “The Right Stuff.”

The retired Air Force brigadier general has lived near Nevada City since 1975.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use