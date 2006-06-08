Flight Pioneer Fights Family Over Pension Funds

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Famed pilot Chuck Yeager sued his children in federal court for allegedly diverting hundreds of thousands of dollars from his pension fund.

The suit filed last Thursday is the latest legal dispute between Mr. Yeager, 83, the first pilot to fly faster than the speed of sound, and his children.

The fight began in Nevada County Superior Court after Mr. Yeager became engaged to his second wife, Victoria Scott D’Angelo, said Mr. Yeager’s attorney, George Roberts. She was 45 when the couple wed in 2003. His first wife, Glennis, died in 1990.

Mr.Yeager’s finances had been managed by his oldest daughter, Susan Yeager, but Ms. D’Angelo feared he was being shut out of financial decisions, Mr. Roberts said.

Ms. Yeager and two of her three siblings had sued Ms. D’Angelo, accusing her of alienating Mr. Yeager from his family to gain control of his estate.

Ms.Yeager of Kilauea, Hawaii, is the trustee of Mr. Yeager’s pension plan and chief financial officer of Yeager Incorporated, set up by Mr.Yeager to distribute his income to his children.

Mr. Roberts said a judge this spring ordered Ms. Yeager to repay about $915,000 to the family trust for selling property without her father’s consent. That case is under appeal.

The federal suit names all four children, including Michael Yeager of Pleasant Hill, Ore.; Don Yeager of Powderhorn, Colo., and Sharon Yeager Flick of Fallon, Nev.

The children and their representatives either could not be reached or declined comment.

Mr. Yeager broke the sound barrier when he piloted a Bell X-1 rocket plane over the Mojave Desert on October 14, 1947. He was a subject of Tom Wolfe’s novel “The Right Stuff.”

The retired Air Force brigadier general has lived near Nevada City since 1975.