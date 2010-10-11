For the Market, the Election Is Everything

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Over the last few days, the Intrade pay-to-play investment exchange shows the contract for Democratic control of the Senate dropping below 50% for the first time. As of this writing, the contract is at 46%. In early 2010, the contract was 95%. Last summer, it was 75%.

Here’s what’s so interesting to me: Since late August, as the contract for Democratic Senate control dropped to its current 46% from 75%, the Dow Jones Index has basically risen from 10,000 to 11,000. Coincidence? I don’t think so.

The investor class has already discounted Republican House control. But not until recently has the stock market begun to think about a full-fledged Republican sweep of both houses of Congress. That gives more credibility to “stopping the bad stuff” — to use John Boehner’s phrase — meaning a freeze on the Bush tax rates and hopefully spending and over-regulating. That would be very bullish.

Now, I know many market commentators attribute the stock market rally to Ben Bernanke’s QE2 effort to once again pump up the money supply. More free money means higher stock prices, according to this group. But as usual, these folks ignore the plunging dollar and soaring commodity prices, which will lead to an inflation tax on consumers and businesses, something that is not good for profits or economic growth.

The debate between election politics and QE2 will go on. Which is a bigger influence on stocks? I still think the election is everything right now.