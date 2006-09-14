Ford, UAW Reach Deal to Offer Buyouts

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

DETROIT (AP) – Ford Motor Co. plans to offer buyout packages to more than 75,000 of its employees, a United Auto Workers union official said Thursday.

The union told its members about the plan after discussion with Ford on the proposal, said Chris Kimmons, president of UAW Local 919 at the Norfolk, Va., assembly plant.

The buybacks are aimed at helping Ford cut costs as its sales shrink under fierce competition from more fuel-efficient models from Asian automakers.