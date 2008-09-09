Former Abramoff Lobbyist and Congress Aide Indicted

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — A one-time congressional aide who went on to work with a jailed lobbyist, Jack Abramoff, was arrested yesterday and accused of conspiring to corrupt government officials including his former boss, Rep. John Doolittle, a Republican of California.

Kevin Ring, 37, pleaded not guilty to a 10-count federal indictment that accuses him of conspiring with Abramoff to win assistance from congressional and executive-branch officials by giving them things of value, and helping them skirt requirements to report those gifts.

He appeared in federal court unshaven, his hair rumpled, wearing shorts and a T-shirt, and occasionally fighting back tears as he exchanged glances with his wife.

The indictment accuses Mr. Ring of obstructing justice by attempting to thwart a grand jury and congressional investigation, of lying about getting an alleged $135,000 kickback, and of engaging in a scheme to deprive citizens of the “honest services” of their elected officials.

The most serious charge, involving wire fraud, carries a possible prison sentence of up to 20 years.