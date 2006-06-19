Former Connecticut Governor Makes A Pitch for Lieberman Challenger

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CHESTER, Conn. – His opposition to the war in Iraq brought a former governor, Lowell Weicker, back to state political scene yesterday. Mr. Weicker appeared as the honorary chairman at an outdoor fund-raiser for a Greenwich businessman, Ned Lamont, who is challenging Senator Lieberman for the Democratic nomination.

It was Mr. Lieberman who unseated Mr. Weicker from his Senate post some 18 years ago and who has backed President Bush’s decision to invade Iraq. Mr. Lamont opposes the war.

“My presence here today has to do with the war, the war, the war,” Mr. Weicker said. “I am not a Democratic activist. I am an anti-war activist. I am not some left-wing nut or liberal crazy. I am an American of common sense who can recognize failure and pigheadedness.”

More than 150 Lamont supporters turned out yesterday to hear Mr. Weicker, the former Republican who was elected governor in 1990 on the independent “A Connecticut Party” ticket. Suggested contributions to the event ranged from $100 to $1,000.

Mr. Weicker, who now lives in Essex, and Mr. Lamont, a former Greenwich selectman, have known one another for years. Both lived in Greenwich at the same time, and Mr. Weicker appointed Mr. Lamont to sit on a state pension advisory board when he was governor.

Mr. Weicker has called Lamont “the obvious underdog” in the race, despite a recent Quinnipiac University poll that shows growing support for the businessman, who will face Mr. Lieberman in an August primary.

Although Messrs. Lamont and Lieberman differ on whether America should have invaded Iraq, they agree the Bush administration should keep its financial commitment to Iraq for reconstruction. And both have said they believe America needs to continue training Iraqi troops and the police, and providing political support.

“I just see a government that is not making good choices right now,” Mr. Lamont said.

Mr. Weicker never mentioned Mr. Lieberman by name but told guests that the person who occupies the Senate seat is a reflection of the state.

“The old one in the mirror portrays everything that went wrong and, quite frankly, that face should be held accountable,” Mr. Weicker said.

Mr. Lieberman’s campaign has tried to portray Mr. Lamont as politically conservative because of past statements and his voting record as a Greenwich selectman. But much of Mr. Lamont’s support is coming from people opposed to the war.