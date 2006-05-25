Fox Says Border Wall No Solution to Immigration

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SALT LAKE CITY – President Fox of Mexico said yesterday that immigration is the most pressing challenge to the relationship between his country and America, but is also their greatest opportunity.

Building a wall on the border is not the answer to illegal immigration into America, he repeated on his second day of a four-day visit. His country believes it will take more than enforcement to solve the challenges posed by illegal immigration, he said.

“One cannot underestimate the importance of this moment and how complex this issue is for our two nations,” Mr. Fox told a special session of the Utah Legislature. “Since the beginning of my administration, the government of Mexico has promoted the establishment of a new system that regulates the movement of people across our border in a manner which is legal, safe, and orderly.”

Mr. Fox’s speech came on the day the U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly to limit debate on immigration legislation. That cleared the way for final passage later this week of a bill that calls for tougher border security as well as an eventual chance at citizenship for millions in this country illegally.

After his appearance in Utah, Mr. Fox flew to Washington state to meet with farmers in the Yakima Valley and the Oregon governor, Ted Kulongoski, before moving on to Seattle. After that, he is expected to address California lawmakers and meet with Governor Schwarzenegger and Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa of Los Angeles.

Governor Gregoire of Washington specifically pressed Mr. Fox to visit eastern Washington, where thousands of Hispanic workers – many of them illegal immigrants – labor in agriculture and comprise as much as 90% of the population in some communities. Some Washington farmers are worried that a border crackdown could create a shortage of workers.

“Right now, so far, we’re looking for a bigger crop this year, and I’m getting nervous,” said Rene Garcia, who owns G&G Orchards, believed to be the only Hispanic-owned apple warehouse in Washington state. “We’re not seeing the people circulating around looking for jobs.”