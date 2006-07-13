Free Gas Leads To Long Lines And Even Fights

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MILWAUKEE — Two vehicles crashed and four people were arrested in excitement over a gasoline giveaway yesterday to reward the city for its safe-driving record.

For the most part, hundreds of drivers waited patiently for hours for about $30 worth of free gasoline each that Allstate Insurance provided at one station.

However, some motorists started lining up before midnight and the queue stretched far from the station into a residential area, trapping some residents in their driveways, a police spokeswoman, Anne Schwartz, said.

That led to fights and arrests for disorderly conduct. In one case, three officers were sent to a hospital as a precaution because they were spattered with blood from someone’s bloodied nose, Ms. Schwartz said. The two crashes apparently occurred when queued-up motorists tried to let friends into line, Ms. Schwartz said. “Any time you offer free gas when it is $3 a gallon, it is not surprising people would get excited,” she said.