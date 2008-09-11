Galveston, Texas Mayor Orders Pre-Ike Evacuation

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HOUSTON — Most of the Southeast Texas Gulf Coast is under a hurricane warning ahead of Ike and authorities ordered residents to leave the coastal city of Galveston.

Forecasters issued the warning this morning for a roughly 500-mile stretch from the Louisiana state line to near Corpus Cristi.

The warning means hurricane conditions could reach the coast by late tomorrow.

Galveston followed mandatory evacuation orders in several coastal counties and low-lying areas near Houston by expanding an evacuation order from part to all of the city.

The city sits on a narrow barrier island between the Gulf and Galveston Bay.

Galveston was virtually destroyed by a hurricane in 1900 that killed more than 6,000 people.