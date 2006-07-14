Gambling Charge Damages Candidate

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Republican Alan Schlesinger is being asked by the state’s top GOP leaders to reconsider his run for U.S. Senate after it was revealed that he used a fake name to gamble at Foxwoods Resort Casino in the 1990s.

Governor Rell and the Republican state chairman, George Gallo, made the request and said Mr. Schlesinger’s behavior was troubling, The Hartford Courant reported.

Mr. Schlesinger acknowledged he gave a bogus name, but only to obtain a “wampum card” that Foxwoods patrons can use to win rewards including meals and merchandise based on how much they gamble. He accused Ms. Rell and Mr. Gallo of overreacting.

“I am not going to let this bother me,” Mr. Schlesinger said. “I am going to continue in the race.”

Ms. Rell was informed by a former state police officer Wednesday that Mr. Schlesinger used the name Alan Gold to gamble and avoid detection as a card counter, someone who keeps track of cards as they are played to improve their odds of winning. Although card counting is not considered cheating, counters are often banned from casinos.

The officer, Bradley Beecher, who was once assigned to the state police casino enforcement unit, sent Ms. Rell a letter detailing Mr. Schlesinger’s actions.

Mr. Schlesinger, a self-described recreational blackjack player, alleged that Beecher is a disgruntled former police officer whose credibility is questionable. He said he used the pseudonym at Foxwoods because he was a state legislator and the mayor of Derby and wanted privacy.

“I was in politics,” Mr. Schlesinger said. “I used a pseudonym just for this reason, this stupidity we’re going through now.”

Mr. Schlesinger denied any wrongdoing, but Ms. Rell and Mr. Gallo took issue with his actions.

“Governor Rell is disturbed by this new information and believes that Alan Schlesinger should seriously consider whether he should go forward with his campaign,” said Rell spokesman Judd Everhart.

Mr. Gallo added, “I share the governor’s concern about Alan Schlesinger, and I will be meeting with him within the next day to discuss his U.S. Senate bid.”

The Senate race is one of the most closely watched in the country. Three-term incumbent Joe Lieberman is facing a stiff challenge in the Democratic primary from Greenwich millionaire Ned Lamont. Mr. Lieberman said he will petition his way onto the November ballot as an independent should he lose the August 8 primary.

On Tuesday, Republican state Rep. Diana Urban of North Stonington entered the race, filing paperwork with the state to become a petitioning candidate.

The state GOP cannot strip Mr. Schlesinger of its nomination, only put pressure on him to quit. If he did withdraw, the Republican State Central Committee would fill the vacancy, Mr. Gallo said.

Mr. Schlesinger said he would not withdraw.

“I have done nothing wrong,” he said.

Mr. Schlesinger said he frequently visited Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun in eastern Connecticut in the 1990s, most often playing blackjack. He said he never made any money gambling, and has gambled only once a year at the casinos over the past five years.