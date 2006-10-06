The New York Sun

Join
National

Gardner Estate Thief Sentenced

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina — A woman has been sentenced to 30 months probation for stealing from the estate of actress Ava Gardner, taking family heirlooms and original Frank Sinatra recordings.

Angela Renee Sykes, 43, on Wednesday entered an Alford plea to the charge under which she didn’t admit guilt but acknowledged that evidence would likely lead to her conviction, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. Prosecutors say Ms. Sykes took more than $1 million worth of property between 2001 and 2005, when she worked as a nurse caring for Gardner’s sister, Myra Pearce. Pearce, Gardner’s closest living relative, inherited the estate after Gardner died in 1990.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use