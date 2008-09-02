Gene Holds Key to Living to 100

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A single “long life” gene can almost triple someone’s chances of living to the age of 100, research indicates.

Scientists who tracked more than 8,000 Japanese-American men over four decades found that those with the genetic variation were much more likely to survive beyond the typical life expectancy than those without.

They were also healthier in old age, with a reduced risk of suffering heart problems or cancer.

The average age we live to has risen in recent years, thanks mainly to improved diets and increased access to health care.

The average life expectancy for British men is now 77, up from 70 in 1981 and just 45 in 1900.

But those with the newly identified gene can expect to survive much longer, scientists say.

They believe that the discovery could have important implications for understanding why some people live longer as well as for reducing the risk of age-related disease and disability.