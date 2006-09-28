Georgia Branch of Christian Coalition Breaks Away From National Group

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ATLANTA — Georgia’s branch of the Christian Coalition has announced plans to change names and split from the national group — making it the fourth state to leave the socially conservative political group.

The director, Sadie Fields, said the Georgia branch’s board voted about two weeks ago to make the change because of the Christian Coalition of America’s liberal “drift.”

“It’s really a sad moment,” Ms. Fields said Monday. “I deeply regret we have been compelled to take this action, but we felt like we had no other choice.”

The president of the national organization said Tuesday that she will establish a new chapter in Georgia.

“The Christian Coalition — or any group — is not about individuals,” the president of Christian Coalition of America, Roberta Combs, said. “Maybe we can work together in the future.”

State chapters in Alabama, Iowa, and Ohio have also left the Christian Coalition. Ms. Fields said she became concerned by the changing direction of the national organization, which now takes stances on issues like the minimum wage, the environment, and Internet law instead of core issues like abortion and same-sex marriage.

Ms. Combs agreed the coalition had begun broadening its agenda. “Family values reach beyond abortion and gay marriage,” she said.