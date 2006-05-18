The New York Sun

Georgia To Appeal Same-Sex Ruling

SHANNON McCAFFREY
ATLANTA – Georgia will appeal a judge’s ruling that struck down its voter-approved ban on gay marriage, and the governor said yesterday that he will call a special legislative session if the state Supreme Court doesn’t rule on the issue soon.

“I think the people spoke overwhelmingly. I think the people of Georgia knew exactly what they were voting for,” Governor Perdue, a Republican, said.

The constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage was approved by 76% of the state’s voters in November 2004. On Tuesday, however, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Constance Russell ruled the measure violated the Georgia Constitution’s single-subject rules for ballot questions.

