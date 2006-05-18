Georgia To Appeal Same-Sex Ruling

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ATLANTA – Georgia will appeal a judge’s ruling that struck down its voter-approved ban on gay marriage, and the governor said yesterday that he will call a special legislative session if the state Supreme Court doesn’t rule on the issue soon.

“I think the people spoke overwhelmingly. I think the people of Georgia knew exactly what they were voting for,” Governor Perdue, a Republican, said.

The constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage was approved by 76% of the state’s voters in November 2004. On Tuesday, however, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Constance Russell ruled the measure violated the Georgia Constitution’s single-subject rules for ballot questions.