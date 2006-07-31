Gibson’s Alleged Remarks Revive ‘Passion’ Debate

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

News that Mel Gibson made hateful remarks about Jews while being detained for drunk driving has revived the debate over whether his 2004 film, “The Passion of the Christ,” was anti-Semitic.

The 50-year-old actor and director allegedly yelled expletives at sheriffs after he was pulled over early Friday morning in Malibu, Calif., according to a report posted on the entertainment Web site TMZ.com. Mr. Gibson also said Jews were “responsible for all the wars in the world” and asked an officer if he was Jewish, the site reported.

A Breathalyzer test showed Mr. Gibson’s blood alcohol level at the time was above the legal limit for operating a motor vehicle.

In a public statement Saturday, Mr. Gibson expressed regret for disgracing his family and for saying “things that I do not believe to be true and which are despicable.”

The national director of the Anti-Defamation League, Abraham Foxman, said Mr. Gibson’s apology was unsatisfactory because it does not address the bigotry of the alleged remarks. “If he wants to apologize, why doesn’t he apologize for what he said specifically?” Mr. Foxman, who has been a vocal “Passion” critic, said.

In advance of that film’s release, the ADL warned that Mr. Gibson’s cinematic interpretation of Jesus’s final hours portrays Jews as being responsible for his death, and therefore could fan the flames of anti-Semitism in the Christian community. “We said the film engaged in a conspiratorial view of the crucifixion, which would enhance anti-Semitism,” Mr. Foxman said.

“Now it’s clear that what motivated Gibson is not a pure theological view. Now, in a moment of weakness, thanks to alcohol, we know what’s really in his heart, his gut, and his mind. … Now the circle is complete,” he said.

Mr. Foxman said anti-Semitism “has no place in Hollywood” and urged actors and filmmakers to distance themselves from Mr. Gibson.

A senior editor at the National Review, Ramesh Ponnuru, who in a 2004 essay denied that “The Passion” was anti-Semitic, said Mr. Gibson’s recent arrest has not changed how he feels. “There was already evidence to suggest that Mel Gibson was anti-Semitic, and this has certainly strengthened that conclusion, but it doesn’t alter my view that the movie is not anti-Semitic,” he said. “A movie can’t be evaluated purely on the people behind it. Art has to stand on its own.”

Asked whether Mr. Gibson could make a fair film about the Holocaust — the actor-director has defended his father, Hutton, who has made comments minimizing the genocide — Mr. Ponnuru replied, “I wouldn’t say it’s impossible, but I wouldn’t recommend it.”

When “The Passion” was released, an Orthodox rabbi, Daniel Lapin, reprimanded some religious scholars and Jewish leaders for calling the movie anti-Semitic. Rabbi Lapin said the arrest does not change how he feels about the movie — “it’s an uplifting experience for Christians and of no significance to Jews,” he said — or Mr. Gibson, whom he considers a friend.

“While it’s certainly true that alcohol betrays inner thoughts, those inner thoughts are not for any human being to criticize, ” Rabbi Lapin said. “Only God should criticize our thoughts, and I don’t know of anyone who doesn’t harbor unworthy thoughts. My experience with Mel Gibson is that he’s always been upright and honest and good with all his Jewish friends. In Judaism, we judge people by their actions — not what we think their thoughts are.”