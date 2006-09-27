Girl, 16, Forced To Drink Turpentine To Induce Abortion

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Police in Columbus, Ga., have arrested three women, including an Alabama woman, who are accused of forcing a pregnant 16-year-old to drink turpentine in an attempt to cause an abortion.

Authorities charged the girl’s mother and two cousins Friday on charges of criminal abortion. Investigators have not determined whether the turpentine has had any toxic effects on the teen — who is three months pregnant — or her unborn child.

Columbus Police Sergeant Debra Bohannon says no medical evidence would support the idea that turpentine can induce an abortion. Sergeant Bohannon alleges that the girl’s mother and cousins twice forced her to drink turpentine between September 12 and September 20.

Arrested were 44-year-old Rozelletta Blackshire of Columbus, the girl’s mother. Two others were charged in the case — 26-year-old Shonda Blackshire of Columbus and 28-year-old Monica Johnson of Eufaula, Alabama.

Police were notified after the girl told her school counselor that her mother made her drink turpentine. If convicted in the abortion case, the women could face up to 10 years in prison.