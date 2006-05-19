Giuliani Curries Favor With Christians By Helping Ralph Reed Raise Funds

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ATLANTA – Rudolph Giuliani, the former New York mayor considered a potential 2008 candidate for president, headlined a fund-raiser yesterday for a former Christian Coalition leader, Ralph Reed, in his run for Georgia lieutenant governor.

The two politicians were effusive in their praise for each other as they entered the Atlanta fund-raiser just before noon.

“I just want to say I believe Rudy Giuliani is one of the finest leaders in not only the Republican Party but in either party,” Mr. Reed said.

Mr. Giuliani responded: “We’re here to get you elected. It would be a great thing for Georgia.”

Mr. Reed’s campaign was looking for a boost before the July 18 Republican primary after being dogged by ties between Mr. Reed and Jack Abramoff, the powerful Washington lobbyist now facing prison time for conspiracy, tax evasion, and fraud.

The luncheon could also help Mr. Giuliani draw conservative support in a run for president. His endorsement of Mr. Reed comes weeks after the Reverend Jerry Falwell said he admired the former mayor but could not support him for president because of “irreconcilable differences on life and family.”

Mr. Giuliani supports abortion rights, gay rights, and gun control.

Mr. Reed’s Republican opponent, state Senator Casey Cagle, has challenged Mr. Reed’s credentials and connections to Abramoff.

Abramoff reportedly paid Mr. Reed’s businesses $4.2 million to mobilize Christian voters against casinos that would compete with Abramoff’s Indian tribe clients. Mr. Reed has not been charged with a crime and has said repeatedly that he regrets his work with Abramoff.