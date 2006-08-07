Glenn and Wife Leave Hospital

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The four-term senator and astronaut John Glenn and his wife, Annie, were discharged yesterday from a hospital where they had been recovering from what he called a “very serious” car accident.

“I do not recommend you go test your airbags the way we did the other night,” Mr. Glenn said.

Neither Mr. Glenn nor his wife was seriously injured, Dr. Paul Beery said. Dr. Beery said the former senator suffered a minor fracture in his sternum.

“As far as this being minor, it’s not minor to me because it hurts,” the 85-year-old Mr. Glenn said.

Annie Glenn, 86, is recovering from what her husband called “bumps and bruises.” The couple was returning home late Friday from a fund-raiser for gubernatorial candidate Ted Strickland when John Glenn tried to make a left turn onto a highway ramp, his former press secretary, Dale Butland, said.

An oncoming car hit the front end of Mr. Glenn’s car. The driver, Amy Myers of suburban New Albany, was not injured.

Mr. Glenn first made headlines in 1962, when he piloted the first American manned orbital mission.