Gonzales Floats Terrorist Detention Laws

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Alberto Gonzales said yesterday that the administration is pursuing legislation that would authorize the same military tribunals the Supreme Court last month called illegal.

In an interview on C-SPAN, Mr. Gonzales confirmed the administration had drafted a proposal that would allow indefinite detention of suspected terrorists. The draft is now being circulated among military lawyers for comment.

“There may be instances where it is impractical to bring someone to trial within 120 days or a short period of time,” Mr. Gonzales said.

Mr. Gonzales also confirmed the administration was considering a system that would allow reliable hearsay evidence when prosecuting terror suspects. Defendants also would be barred from their own trials if necessary to protect national security.

Mr. Gonzales said such restrictions are common in international tribunals used to prosecute war crimes.

“We are looking at what has occurred around the world,” Mr. Gonzales said. “Again, we’re in the drafting process.”

Senator Warner, who chairs the Armed Services Committee, said he had wanted to convene a hearing this week on the matter, but was urged by Mr. Gonzales to hold off until the administration could interview military lawyers and formulate a solid proposal.

Mr. Warner, a Republican of Virginia, and Senator McCain, a Republican of Arizona, and Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican of South Carolina, have met frequently with administration officials in recent days to discuss detainee legislation.