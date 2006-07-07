The New York Sun

Google, Bling, Himbo Make It Into Dictionary

The New York Sun
ADAM GORLICK
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Need tips on how to groom a unibrow or soul patch?

Just google it. Or get a mouse potato to do it for you.

If you’re still lost, grab the latest edition of Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary for a definition of those and about 100 other words that have made their way into its pages.

But be warned: You might come across a drama queen (a person given to often excessively emotional performances or reactions), an empty suit (an ineffectual executive), or a himbo (an attractive but vacuous man — think “male bimbo”).

“We try to have a mix that addresses the wide range of people’s information needs when adding new words,” the president of the Springfield-based dictionary publisher, John Morse, said. “It could be a technical term or some light-hearted slang that sends people to a dictionary.”

To make it into the dictionary, a word has to be more than a flash-in-the-pan fad. It needs staying power.

“We need evidence that the word is showing up in publications that people are reading on an everyday basis,” Mr. Morse said. Lexicographers comb through national newspapers, entertainment magazines, trade journals, and Web sites in search of new words and phrases.

As has been the case during the past several years, Merriam-Webster’s lexicographers have been largely preoccupied with technology and computers for its latest edition, which will be widely available at the end of the summer.

Along with defining an intensive computer user as a “mouse potato” (a popular twist on the late 1990s “couch potato” entry), they have given formal definition to one of the Internet’s most recognizable names.

“Google is definitely a verb,” a 35-year-old salesman at YES Computers in Northampton, Dan Reynolds, said. “Google has become like a secondary brain for a lot of people. If you want quick info on something, that’s what you do. You google it.”

