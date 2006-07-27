The New York Sun

GOP Leader Nudges Clinton on Bolton

Joining the leaders of pro-Israel groups, the chairman of the state Republican Party is calling on Senators Schumer and Clinton to support the renomination of John Bolton as U.N. ambassador. The chairman, Stephen Minarik, yesterday released a statement urging the Democrats to “reject partisan politics” and back Mr. Bolton. His call comes after The New York Sun reported yesterday that the senators may be reconsidering their opposition to the nominee. Both Mr. Schumer and Mrs. Clinton have been silent on the issue, and spokesmen for the senators did not return calls yesterday. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is holding a hearing on the nomination on Capitol Hill today.

