GOP Strategist A Child Molester

EDINBURG, Texas – A political consultant whose company was behind a television ad accusing the Clinton-Gore administration of giving away nuclear technology was convicted of child molestation charges.

Carey Lee Cramer, 44, was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child by contact, and one count of indecency with a child by exposure. He faces up to 149 years in prison.