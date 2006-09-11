Gore Says He May Make Another Bid for the Presidency

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SYDNEY, Australia — Vice President Gore arrived in Australia yesterday for the local premiere of his documentary on global warming and declared that he is still considering having a second run for the White House.

“I haven’t completely ruled out running for president again in the future, but I don’t expect to,” the 58-year-old Democrat told reporters in Sydney before last night’s premiere of “An Inconvenient Truth.”

“I offer the explanation not as an effort to be coy or clever. It’s just the internal shifting of gears after being in politics almost 30 years. I hate to grind the gears,” he added.

Mr. Gore said he had no doubt that the impact of global warming would be best addressed through the power of the presidency and that making a documentary was second best.

The documentary, which Mr. Gore narrates, is critical of America and Australia, arguably the worst greenhouse-gas polluting nation per capita, for refusing to adopt the Kyoto Protocol for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Prime Minister Howard, a friend and ally of President Bush, said he would not meet Mr. Gore during his Australian visit and would not heed his advice to sign up to Kyoto.

“I don’t take policy advice from films,” Mr. Howard told reporters.

Mr. Gore was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1976 and became vice president in 1993.