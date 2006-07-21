Gore TV Lawsuit Is Dropped

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A Maryland company has dropped its lawsuit accusing Vice President Gore’s cable television network, Current TV, of trademark infringement.

Current Communications Group LLC, a venture created to provide broadband Internet service over power lines, sued Mr. Gore’s firm in Ohio last year, alleging that the youth-oriented TV network’s use of the name “current” could cause confusion.

Current TV debuted under that name in August 2005, after a federal judge in Cincinnati, Sandra Beckwith, denied the Maryland company’s request for an injunction. However, the suit continued.

The New York Sun reported in March that a magistrate ordered Mr.Gore to give a deposition in the case, despite objections from lawyers for his firm, who insisted the request amounted to harassment.

On Monday, the Maryland company asked to withdraw its lawsuit. Judge Beckwith dismissed the case the following day.

Court papers suggest a settlement and indicate that each side in the case will bear its own legal costs. There was no indication of whether money changed hands or whether either side agreed to license or surrender their claimed trademarks.

Lawyers involved in the case declined to comment, as did a spokesman for Current TV, Alexander Dolan. A spokeswoman for Current Communications, Melissa Kresse, did not respond to a request for comment.

A similar trademark case brought against Current TV by Minnesota Public Radio is pending in St. Paul. The public broadcaster uses the phrase, “The Current,” to describe some of its programming.