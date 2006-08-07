Governors Balk at Bid To Place Guard Under Presidential Control

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The nation’s governors are closing ranks in opposition to a proposal in Congress that would let the president take control of the National Guard in emergencies without consent of governors.

The idea, spurred by the destruction and chaos that followed Hurricane Katrina’s landfall in Louisiana and Mississippi, is part of a House-passed version of the National Defense Authorization Act. The Senate has not yet agreed to it.

The measure would remove the currently required consent of governors for the federalization of the Guard, which is shared between the individual states and the federal government.

“Federalization just for the sake of federalization makes no sense,” Governor Blanco, a Democrat of Louisiana, said.

Governor Sanford of South Carolina, a Republican, said “a whole bunch of governors” were opposed to the idea after the proposed change was brought up in a private lunch meeting.

Some two dozen governors met in Charleston for three days of discussions at the annual summer gathering of the National Governors Association. The association’s leaders sent a formal letter of opposition to House leaders last week.

The language in the House measure would let the president take control in case of “a serious natural or manmade disaster, accident, or catastrophe,” according to the NGA.