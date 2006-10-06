Harvard Tops London Times List Of Best Universities

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Harvard is the best university in the world, according to the London Times Higher Education Supplement’s annual rankings. Second place has been taken by Cambridge University and third by Oxford, bumping the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, last year’s no. 2, to fourth place.

The THES surveyed 3,703 academics worldwide who were asked to name up to 30 educational establishments that they considered best at research in their fields. On research alone, Cambridge was tops, with Oxford second and Harvard third. However, when other factors, such as the opinion of graduate employers, the ratio of staff to students, and the caliber of world-class academics employed, Harvard topped the list.