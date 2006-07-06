The New York Sun

Hollywood Issues Top Invitations

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
LOS ANGELES – Jake Gyllenhaal, Werner Herzog, Dolly Parton, and Dakota Fanning were among those who received one of Hollywood’s most exclusive invitations yesterday.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences – which votes on the Oscars – invited them to join its ranks.

The academy offered membership to 120 industry professionals to fill vacancies in the organization created by retirement or death, the academy’s president, Sid Ganis, said. Candidates are considered by academy committees.

Among the 2006 invitees are eight Oscar winners and 39 nominees, including Rachel Weisz, Terrence Howard, Felicity Huffman, Heath Ledger, Joaquin Phoenix, David Strathairn, “Crash” producer Cathy Shulman,” Crash” co-screenwriter Bobby Moresco, and “Pride & Prejudice” composer Dario Marianelli.

