House Approves Lifting Offshore Drilling Ban

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON – The House voted yesterday to end a quarter-century offshore drilling ban and allow energy companies to tap natural gas and oil beneath waters from New England to Alaska.

Opponents of the federal ban argued that the nation needed to move closer to energy independence and insisted the gas and oil could be taken without threatening the environment and coastal beaches. They said a state choosing to keep the moratorium could do so.

The measure was approved 232-187.

But the bill’s prospects in the Senate were uncertain. Florida’s two senators have vowed to filibuster any legislation that would allow drilling within 125 miles of Florida’s coast. Other senators from several coastal states also have strongly opposed ending the drilling restrictions.

Many lawmakers fear that energy development could despoil coastal beaches, should there be a spill, and threatens the multibillion-dollar recreation and tourist economies of states where offshore energy development has been barred since the early 1980s.

An attempt by a group of Florida lawmakers to allow states to maintain a protective zone of 125 miles was rejected.

“Our beaches and our coastline is what is critical to Floridians,” declared Rep. Jim Davis, a Democrat of Florida. “We should not be sacrificing our economy, our environment for a little oil and gas.”

The governors of Connecticut, New Jersey, and Delaware sent letters to House leaders this week saying the offshore drilling moratorium should be lifted only “as a last resort, not a first step toward achieving energy independence.”

Rep. Richard Pombo, a Republican of California, a leading proponent for lifting the moratorium argued that drilling still would be prohibited within 50 miles of shore and states could extend the ban up to 100 miles.

He ridiculed the bill’s critics as “opposing everything” when it comes to increasing domestic energy production. “You can’t say no on everything,” Mr. Pombo proclaimed.

But Lois Capps, a Democrat of California, said states would have to overcome numerous hurdles to continue the drilling restrictions, including having state legislatures and the government seek such protection every five years.

The bill also would revamp how the federal government shares oil and gas royalties with states, producing a windfall for four Gulf states – Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama – that currently have oil and gas rigs off their shores.