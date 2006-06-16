House Boots Jefferson From Committee, Then Sends Lawyers To Help

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House voted Friday to take away besieged Rep. William Jefferson’s committee seat, then dispatched its own lawyers to join his in court to seek the return of documents seized in a federal bribery probe.

Both the political punishment and the legal case appeared to be without precedent. Jefferson has not been charged with a crime, and officials said last month’s FBI search of his congressional office was a first.

The events marked the latest turns in a controversy with legal, political and racial elements, all centering on the 59-year-old, eighth-term lawmaker from New Orleans.

Two men have been convicted as part of the bribery scandal surrounding Jefferson. And while the congressman has not been charged, the FBI says it found $90,000 in bribe money stashed in a food freezer in his home.

House Democratic leaders pushed for his committee assignment to be taken away. Nancy Pelosi, the party’s House leader, has said repeatedly that Democrats will be held to the highest possible ethical standards, while she and others in her party accuse Republicans of nurturing a “culture of corruption.”

“Mr. Jefferson has legal issues that he and his family must deal with. Mrs. Pelosi has political issues that she and her caucus must deal with,” said Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina, chairman of the Democratic caucus.

His remarks reflected the political forces at work _ an attempt by Pelosi, D-Calif., to make ethics a campaign issue in a Democratic bid to win control of the House this fall.

Jefferson, who maintains his innocence and has criticized Pelosi for her action, had no comment on the vote by fellow lawmakers. He was present during the few seconds it took for the House to act, having been involved in a huddled conversation with fellow members of the Congressional Black Caucus who argue he is being treated unfairly.

Under House rules, any lawmaker could have sought a roll call vote that would have required all members of the House to make their positions known publicly.

None did.

Clyburn told reporters afterward that most members of the Congressional Black Caucus did not want a vote, despite their accusation that Pelosi was subjecting Jefferson to a sanction without a rule or precedent to justify it.

The CBC issued a statement last week saying Jefferson was entitled to a constitutional presumption of innocence.

The legal arguments Friday took place at a hearing before U.S. District Judge Thomas F. Hogan, who approved the controversial FBI search of Jefferson’s congressional office on the weekend of May 20-21.

Robert Trout, Jefferson’s lawyer, told the judge that FBI agents were not selective in their search of the lawmaker’s office. Agents were “pawing through every record in that office,” Trout said.

“That is the offense we say occurred here, and that is what we say is unconstitutional,” he added. “They took every single hard drive in the place,”

Trout said it is for members of Congress to decide which legislative records are beyond the reach of the executive branch. He told Hogan that his warrant authorizing the seizure was too broad.

In the lawsuit, Jefferson and the House are seeking the return of documents, computer files and any other material seized during the 18-hour search of his office suite across the street from the Capitol.

The Justice Department has said the lawmakers are seeking special treatment that is not given to anyone else facing criminal investigation. The raid was conducted lawfully, the department has said.

Congressional leaders in both parties have sided with Jefferson in his legal dispute with the FBI, although they also have made it clear they do not want to interfere with the investigation into allegations against the Louisiana lawmaker.