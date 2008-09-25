House Passes Defense Bill, Sends It to Senate

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — Bowing to President Bush’s demands, the House of Representatives passed a mammoth package for the U.S. Defense Department yesterday that contains a pay raise for troops, billions of dollars for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan — and some political protection for lawmakers during a tense election season.

The 392-39 vote sent the $612 billion defense authorization bill to the Senate, which was expected to clear it this week.

To earn Mr. Bush’s signature rather than a veto, House and Senate negotiators dropped several provisions he opposed. They include a ban on private interrogators in American military detention facilities and what would have amounted to congressional veto power over a security pact with Iraq.

Not passing it before Congress adjourns this week was not an option six weeks out from an election in which voters will choose a new president, every seat in the House and a 33 of the 100 senators. Democrats made clear early that any Republican efforts to block the bill would be characterized as disrespect for military personnel.

However, negotiators dealt with objections from some Senate Republicans to $5 billion in pet projects not requested by Mr. Bush, called earmarks. In the compromise, the earmarks are listed in a table accompanying the legislation.

“We’re very thankful to have a chance to get the bill passed,” Rep. Todd Aiken, a Republican, said.

A separate bill would have to be passed to spend the money cleared by the authorization bill.

The measure would permit $612.5 billion in spending for national defense programs in 2009, including $68.6 billion for operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. It also includes a 3.9% pay increase for military personnel, half a percentage point more than Mr. Bush requested.

The $612 billion military authorization bill also would fund fully the request for a radar site in the Czech Republic, opening the door for the next American administration to begin building a European missile defense system. That project has been a serious source of tension in the deteriorating relationship between America and Russia. Moscow opposes the deployment of American military assets so close to its borders.

On Iraq policy, the package requires the Pentagon to report to Congress on the details of certain military agreements between the United States and Iraq. It also requires the Pentagon to enumerate Iraq-related items in its budget request.

For military personnel, the legislation provides the raise and extends certain bonuses. It authorizes $3.2 billion for new family housing, tuition assistance and training opportunities for military spouses. Additionally, it permits $25 billion for health care programs and blocks the president’s plan to raise certain medical user fees and deductibles.

It boosts oversight of contracts, requiring a database of defense contractors that have broken the law.

The measure does not contain any statement demanding withdrawal of American forces from Iraq.

Election-season politics shadowed the debate and helped dislodge the measure from objections in the Senate.