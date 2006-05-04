House Passes Lobbying Bill That Allows Gifts and Corporate Jet Trips

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON – The House of Representatives today passed new lobbying rules that would increase disclosure requirements while letting lawmakers continue taking gifts and flying on corporate jets at a discount rate.

The legislation, adopted 217-213, must be reconciled with a measure approved by the Senate on March 29. The House bill would let lawmakers keep going on privately funded trips after June 15, once the House ethics committee drafts regulations to clear such travel. Members could travel before then if two-thirds of the ethics panel approves the trip. An earlier version of the House bill would have banned all privately funded travel until after the November election.

The drive to enact the first new lobbying rules since 1995 follows guilty pleas to criminal charges by lobbyist Jack Abramoff and two associates and the indictment of a former House Republican Majority leader, Tom DeLay, of Texas, on money-laundering charges. Also, a former Republican representative, Randy Cunningham, of California, was imprisoned for taking $2.4 million in bribes.

“Our goal is a Congress that is effective, a Congress that is ethical and a Congress that is deserving of the public’s trust,” a California Republican and the measure’s chief sponsor, House Rules Committee Chairman David Dreier, said.

Most Democrats and a few Republicans said during the House debate that the legislation doesn’t do enough to curb abuses. Twenty Republicans crossed party lines to vote against the measure and eight Democrats supported it.

“This bill is a sham,” ranking Democrat on the Rules Committee, New York Representative, Louise Slaughter, said. “By promoting it as a real reform issue, Republicans are lying to the American people.”

The House rejected an alternative offered by Ms. Slaughter to ban all gifts and meals from lobbyists, ban travel on corporate jets, and require lobbyists to disclose fund-raisers and tributes to lawmakers that they sponsor. The vote was 216-213.

The House bill would require lobbyists to disclose their campaign contributions and gifts to lawmakers and to file electronically four times a year rather than submit paper reports twice a year. The reports would be subject to random audits by the House inspector general.

Lawmakers would have to disclose negotiations for outside employment, and would lose their pensions if convicted of a job-related crime.

Special-interest projects, or “earmarks,” inserted into broader spending bills would have to include the sponsor’s name, and other lawmakers in some cases would have a chance to object to the add-ons. House Speaker Dennis Hastert, a Republican of Illinois, pledged last week to expand that earmark provision to all legislation, including tax measures.

A dispute over earmarks delayed passage of the measure last week. Under current law, provisions that haven’t been previously voted on by either house can be added anonymously to final legislation without warning.

The House bill would restrict donations to independent political groups, which tend to favor Democrats. It would limit individual donations to such groups to $5,000 a year, ending multimillion-dollar contributions by people such as billionaire investor George Soros.

These organizations, incorporated under Section 527 of the U.S. tax code, tend to favor Democrats, unlike the regular party committees. Democratic 527 groups raised $321 million for the presidential and congressional elections in 2004, compared with $105 million for Republican groups, according to a Washington-based research organization, the Campaign Finance Institute.

Unlike the Senate bill that banned gifts and meals, the House measure would keep the current $49.99 limit and require that they be disclosed.

Another Senate-passed provision missing from the House plan would double to two years the waiting period before a lawmaker-turned-lobbyist can talk to former colleagues on behalf of a client.

The House legislation would let lawmakers continue to fly aboard corporate jets by paying the price of a firstclass airline ticket rather than the more expensive charter rate, though registered lobbyists couldn’t be on board. The Senate version also wouldn’t restrict the use of corporate jets, requiring that such trips be disclosed.

House Republican leaders blocked votes on amendments that would have banned gifts and meals from lobbyists, required the charter rate for corporate jet flights, and set up an independent ethics office.

“This whole reform effort is like a Japanese kabuki play,” a political science professor who teaches courses on lobbying at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, Rogan Kersh, said. “The lobbyists perform ritual shame actions. The politicians perform ritual denunciations of misdeeds.”

A former Federal Election Commission general counsel, Larry Noble, said lawmakers hope issues such as the war in Iraq or the high price of gasoline will overshadow any outcry over ethics.

“The gamble here for members of Congress is whether or not this will become a big issue in the election,” a lawyer in the Washington office of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, Mr. Noble said. “They may find out the public cares about it a little too late to do anything about it.”