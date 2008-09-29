House Republican Leaders Urge Members To Back Bailout

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — House GOP leaders say they support the $700 billion bailout for the financial industry and will try to get fellow Republicans to back it.

“Nobody wants to have to support this bill,” Rep. John A. Boehner, R-Ohio, the minority leader, said. But, he added, “I’m encouraging every member whose conscience will allow them to support this.”

Senior House Republicans emerged from a lengthy closed-door meeting with rank-and-file lawmakers saying the bill was needed to avert an economic crisis. It’s slated for a vote tomorrow.

It was opposition from within their ranks that nearly derailed the package late last week. Many GOP lawmakers believe the government shouldn’t interfere in financial markets.