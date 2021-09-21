How I Yearn for a Calm, Prosperous, Orderly America

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Incredible is the word for the 15,000 Haitians under a bridge in del Rio, Texas. My question is “how and when did this happen?” I mean, I look around and all of a sudden, there they are. Fifteen thousand. They didn’t even come directly from Haiti. Many of them arrived from Chile and, perhaps, Brazil.

One migrant was interviewed and said Chile was 100-times better than Haiti. But America is 1,000-times better than Haiti.

So all of a sudden they’re here. It’s like immaculate conception. How did this happen? And the Bidens are essentially doing nothing about it.

Then the Afghanistan catastrophe lingers. It turns out that the drone bombing of ISIS-K in Kabul was a political fraud. Tragically, the only people killed were a family, including seven children. The head of the family — he was killed, too — worked for our side.

Mr. Biden’s polls are plunging. The country has decided that he’s certainly not a unifier. His $6 trillion spending plan, with inflation, is highly unpopular. His $3 trillion in tax hikes will hit the middle class like a ton of bricks and damage the economy.

Then, by the way, the Dow Jones fell nearly 1,000 points today.

This started in Asia with the apparent collapse of a Chinese property company. It’s spreading to American markets, which are confused about the Washington swamp and how the Biden administration is going to go after our pocketbooks and our portfolios.

I also want to mention a good thing. That is Senator Joe Manchin telling a West Virginia business group that the reconciliation spending and taxing should be paused until 2022 — next year. He believes we don’t know enough about inflation being temporary or permanent.

Mr. Manchin worries that we haven’t had enough discussion about what could be a 10,000 page bill that would boost government welfare dependency without work, remake the energy sector in ways that will jack up costs, and increase joblessness. He also, correctly, frets about American tax competitiveness around the world, which would be sacrificed in this bill.

You know me, save America, kill the bill. On my radio show Saturday, Newt Gingrich talked a lot about how in polling data, big government socialism is getting killed by free market capitalism. This is all so reminiscent of Friedrich Hayek’s “Road to Serfdom.” Americans are smart. Just about 80% favor free-enterprise capitalism over big-government socialism.

New tax tables from the Joint Tax Committee show persons earning around $100,000 getting hurt by higher taxes.

Biden’s big lie — that the rich don’t pay their fair share — is completely wrong. The top 1% are already paying 40% of total income taxes, while the bottom half pays virtually nothing. The bottom two quintiles have negative income taxes.

We have the most progressive tax system among all of the developed economies around the world. Mr. Biden attacks business. He attacks successful earners whom he calls rich people. All the president wants is redistribution of income and wealth, not growth opportunity and prosperity.

And he defends this left-wing woke agenda by spreading the big lie. This is what totalitarian governments do. Mr. Biden’s arguments are fact-free. Meanwhile, with low taxes, low regulations, and energy independence, the typical average family incomes during the Trump years went up by nearly $10,000. That’s a factoid Mr. Biden never cites.

The middle class never had it so good, than under my former boss Donald Trump. Nowadays, with an extremely divisive President Biden, America’s foreign policy is in decline, with absolute chaos on our southern border, and a tax-and-spend policy that is scaring 125 million investors nearly to death.

All kinds of things are happening that no one imagined would happen eight months ago. I’ll tell you: I yearn for the calm, peaceful, orderly, prosperous, America-first around the globe days of Donald Trump. Just saying. That’s my riff today.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox News.